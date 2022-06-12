June 25 SSC exam shifted to 24 due to Padma Bridge inauguration

Due to inauguration of the long-awaited Padma Bridge, Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination scheduled for June 25, has been shifted to June 24.

Meanwhile, all coaching centres in the country will remain closed from June 15-July 7 to tackle the question paper leak, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday.

The minister came up with the information after holding a meeting with law enforcement agencies.

Dipu Moni said, “As per routine, English second paper exam was scheduled for June 25. But it has been shifted to June 24 as the Padma Bridge will be opened on June 25.”

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will begin from June 19. It will be held from 10 am-12noon.

A total of 20,21,868 students are expected to sit for the examinations.