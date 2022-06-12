Khaleda has 2 more blocks, kept under 72-hr observation: Dr Zahid

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been kept under 72-hour close observation as she has still two more blocks. When this time has passed, her doctors will take next decision about her treatment.

The BNP chief’s personal physician Dr Zahid Hossain told this to media at a press conference on Sunday.

“She is now in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the Evercare Hospital. Her medical board has kept her under close observation as a ring (stent) was placed in the artery of her on Saturday. She has two more major heart blocks,” Dr Zahid Hossain said.

Dr Zahid Hossain said that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia has been diagnosed with three blockages in her heart on Saturday. As she has been suffering from various disease, the rest of the blocks are being treated with medicines.

The BNP chief suddenly fell sick at her Gulshan residence at 3 am on Saturday. Later, she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital and underwent an angiogram where the medical board found three blocks in her heart.

The 76-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

“She needs to receive advanced treatment abroad, but the government has long been denying her permission to go there,” Zahid Hossain said.

He said Khaleda will be able to recover completely if she is allowed to go abroad for treatment.