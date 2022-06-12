Khaleda’s advanced treatment abroad: BNP’s protest rally at Press Club

Demanding the party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advanced treatment abroad, BNP leaders and activists are holding a protest rally in front of Jatiya Press Club on Sunday.

As per their per-scheduled announcement, the BNP men started the rally at 10 am, suspending vehicular movement on the road.

The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is expected to join as chief guest. Other leaders are present at the rally.

Dhaka Metropolitan South and North unit BNP organised the rally.

The party leaders with small processions from different parts of the capital gathered at the venue from 9 am.

The road in front of the press club was filled to the brim with the BNP men.

On Saturday, a ring (stent) was placed in the artery of the BNP chairperson at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after she suffered a mild heart attack.

A medical board of the hospital suggested Khaleda’s family to take her abroad for advanced treatment.