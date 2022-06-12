Mango and summer are incomplete without each other. We all enjoy eating mangoes in summer. From juice to ice cream Mangoes can go in any form. So today we are here with a mouth-watering recipe from mango-‘Mango Rabri’, The Statesman reported.

Recipe of summer special ‘Mango Rabri’

Ingredients

full cream milk – 1 litre

sugar – 2 tbsp adjust or as per taste

mango puree – 1 cup fresh and thick

mango – 1 for garnishing

cardamom elaichi powder – ¼ tsp

saffron kesar – 5-6 strands (soaked in 2 tbsps of warm milk)

pistachios pista – 6-7

almonds badam – 4-5

Instructions

cut almonds and pistachios in small chunks.

peel mango as well and chop in small chunks.

boil milk in a large heavy bottomed wide vessel.

once it comes to a boil, reduce to low heat and allow to simmer.

keep stirring at regular intervals, pushing the layer of malai (top of milk) that forms on the top towards the sides of the vessel.

continue to do this till the milk is reduced to ⅓ of the original quantity.

keep scraping the sides of the vessel and mix it with the thickening milk.

when milk gets thick in quantity, add sugar and ⅔ chopped almonds pistachios into it and mix well.

allow the sugar to dissolve and continue to simmer the mixture till it reaches a third of the original quantity.

add cardamom powder, and saffron and mix well. turn off heat and allow to come to room temperature.

add the mango puree and mix well till well combined. remove to a bowl and chill for a couple of hours. you can also serve at room temperature.

garnish mango rabri with the remaining chopped pistachios, almond flakes and chopped mango pieces.