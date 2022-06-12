Teenager hospitalised in Sunamganj after being beaten up by headmaster

Sunamganj Correspondent : A class VIII student was hospitalised after being beaten by the headmaster of his school in Sunamganj’s Derai upazila recently.

The victim was identified as Tamim Rahman, son of Selu Mia of village Tongor of the upazila.

The incident occurred when Tamim, a student of Abdul Matlib High School of the village, along with another student went to the school to attend an exam.

Both of them were seriously beaten by headmaster Lutfur Rahman as they tried to sit on the same seat.

According to the victim’s father, Tamim sustained injuries in the head and other parts of the body.

The other student also sustained wounds in his back and hands.

‘Teachers can take disciplinary action if any student breaks the rules and regulations. But this type of beating is inhumane. I’ve submitted a written complaint to the upazila nirbahi officer,’ Selu Mia said.

‘I am sorry for the incident. I went to the hospital to see the injured student,’ said headmaster Lutfur.

Derai UNO Mahmudur Rahman Mamun said that proper steps will be taken after investigation.