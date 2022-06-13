Bangladesh reports 128 Covid cases

The Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh made another jump to 128 in 24 hours till Monday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,243, the health directorate said.

The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate declined a bit to 1.91 per cent from Sunday’s 2.06 per cent from as 6,688 samples were tested during this time.

The country on Sunday saw 109 cases with zero death.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate also remained static at 97.50 per cent as 71 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.