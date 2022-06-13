Covid cases rise again in country, warns Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has warned everyone to follow the health guidelines as coronavirus cases have increases in the country further.

“COVID has increased a little bit in the country. Some 109 people were infected with the virus on Sunday. COVID has not yet been eliminated. Though we are in a normal state, but it can be abnormal anytime, ” the minister said to media on Monday.

The ministers and MPs are being infected by the COVID, he added.

Minister Zahid urged all to use facemasks and to follow coronavirus health guidelines properly like previous days.

He also requested people take COVID vaccines, who have yet not received the vaccines.