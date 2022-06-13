Dr Yunus’s case proceedings stayed for two months

The Appellate Division on Monday stayed the trial proceedings of Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in a criminal case for two months for violating labour laws.

Besides, it also ordered the High Court to dispose the rule, issued in this regard, within this period.

Md Nuruzzaman, senior Judge of the Appellate Division, passed the order today amending the previous order.

On September 9, 2021, a case was filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment against Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others for violating labour laws.

The other three accused in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Ashraful Hasan, board directors Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

According to case, the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment noticed several violations of labour law during an inspection at Grameen Telecom.