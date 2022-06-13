Economic Diplomacy Week: Brunei mission showcases investment potential in Bangladesh

As part of observance of the Foreign Ministry’s “First Economic Diplomacy Week” on June 9-13, the Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei organised a programme titled “Bangladesh: A Potential and Attractive Destination for Investment” on Monday (June 13) at the Brunei Hotel.

The members of the ‘National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam’, members of other business houses, Bangladesh community members, and some distinguished Bruneians participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Nahida Rahman Shumona informed that economic diplomacy plays a pivotal role to advance the economic interest of a nation, and Bangladesh needs to use this tool of ‘economic diplomacy’ even more, as it is all set to graduate from the status of LDC to that of a developing nation in 2026, and aims to become a developed nation by 2041.

She expressed her satisfaction over organising this event to demonstrate the true potential of Bangladesh’s economy, and the incentives and opportunities the nation offers to attract investment. The effort will continue, she added, to facilitate the development journey of Bangladesh.

Jelal Hossain, Counsellor (Labour) & Head of Chancery of the High Commission delivered a presentation on ‘Foreign Investment Climate: Tapping the Untapped Human Resources’. He narrated the opportunities and benefits of investing in Bangladesh, different sectors of investment, and human resources of Bangladesh.

Tanmoy Majumder, Counsellor (Political) delivered another presentation where he highlighted the recent picture of Bangladesh economy, recent statistics of Foreign Direct Investment in Bangladesh, reasons behind rising investment in Bangladesh, the success of the present government in implementing various development projects in Bangladesh including ‘Padma Bridge’, Bangladesh’s potential for becoming the next technology outsourcing destination in South Asia region etc.

At the end, a networking event was arranged where the invited businessmen and other stakeholders talked to one another and got the opportunity to increase their knowledge and understanding about the true investment potential of Bangladesh.