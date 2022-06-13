Exercise your power: SUJAN urges EC

Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (SUJAN) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar has urged Election Commission to exercise its power rather than showing its helplessness.

He made this remarks at a press conference held at National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday. SUJAN arranged the press conference for giving information on the candidates of Cumilla City Corporation election.

Mentioning Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal’s remarks about the violation of electoral code of conduct in Cumilla City Corporation election, SUJAN secretary said, “The Election Commission (EC) has been given huge power. But their helplessness in Cumilla is not a good sign. They must exercise their power.”

On June 8, Election Commission directed Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar of Cumilla-6 constituency to leave his constituency immediately. The lawmaker did not leave his constituency even after the direction.

About the violation of the EC’s order, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said EC has nothing to do if a lawmaker disrespects the order.

The SUJAN Secretary said, “It is not a good sign that the EC has expressed helplessness. Citizens cannot be too optimistic when the Election Commission is not able to enforce their rules and regulations.”

He said, “Here the code of conduct has been clearly violated. The EC is a constitutional institution. They have been given huge power. In these cases, the Election Commission may take disciplinary action. They may reject the candidacy if it appears that someone who gets government beneficiaries is acting indirectly or directly on behalf of anyone.”

Badiul Alam Majumdar said the EC could form rules if necessary to ensure fair and acceptable elections.

“They have responsibilities to people. Citizens expect EC to show courage in elections and will play a strong role.”

He said that the Parliament member is not obeying the Election Commission. “If the entire administration, law enforcement agencies, ruling and opposition parties and others try to disobey the order of the Election Commission in the general election, then where will the citizens go?”