First Bangladeshi hajj pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A Bangladeshi hajj pilgrim died in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (June 11) after reaching there.

Deceased Md Jahangir Kabir, 59, hailed from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.

This is the first death of a Bangladeshi pilgrim in this year’s hajj, according to the bulletin of the IT helpdesk of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

A total of 7,573 Bangladesh hajj pilgrims went to Saudi Arabia till Sunday (June 12).

The holy hajj will be held in Saudi Arabia on July 7 (Zilhaj 9) subject to the sighting of the moon.