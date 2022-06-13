Teenage girl ‘kills self’ in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district in a huff with her family on Sunday evening.

Daughter of expatriate Tahir Uddin, deceased Tania Akter Tanni, 15, was a resident of Doritajpur village in the upazila.

Locals said she committed suicide when she was alone at home in a huff with her family members. The deceased’s brother knocked her door for a long time. Getting no response inside the room, her brother broke open the door and saw her hanging body.

It was learnt that Tanni’s mother locked into an altercation with her father over mobile phone three days ago and went to her grandfather’s house. Since then, she was alone at home and mentally upset.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar hospital morgue, said Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Enamul Haque.