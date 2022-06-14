CCC election: EVMs being sent to centres, over 3,000 policemen deployed

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being sent to all polling centres of Cumilla ahead of its City Corporation election to be held on Wednesday (June 15).

Over 2 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes at 105 centres of the city through EVMs.

More than 3,000 police personnel are on the field. Besides them, ansar members and executive magistrates are present at every centre.

Police check posts have been set up at different points of the city to avert any untoward incidents.

Campaigning ended on Monday midnight.

Five are contesting for mayoral posts in the election.

During the electioneering campaign, former Comilla City Corporation Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, who is in the battle as an independent candidate, alleged that AKM Bahauddin Bahar MP forced people to campaign in support of the ruling Awami League candidate.

Meanwhile, AL candidate Arfanul Haque Rifat claimed that his rival Sakku is involved in purchasing votes.

It will be the third election of the Cumilla City Corporation since its formation in 2011.

The last Cumilla city election was held on Mar 30, 2017. BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku was elected mayor for the second term in the polls.