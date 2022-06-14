Daily Covid positivity rate stands at 3.5 pc

Bangladesh recorded 162 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,954,405, the health directorate said.

The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate increased to 3.56 per cent from Monday’s 1.91 per cent as 4,552 samples were tested during this time.

The country on Monday saw 128 cases with zero death.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rates also drop at 97.49 per cent as 79 patients recovered during this period.