Former DUCSU VP Nur sued in DSA case

A case has been filed against former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) Nurul Huque Nur under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Shahriar Tanim, a former deputy secretary of legal affairs at Chittagong University’s Chhatra League unit, lodged the case with the district’s Cyber Tribunal on Tuesday.

The court ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the matter after accepting the case.

Tanim said he filed the case over the derogatory remarks made by Nur about Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel and the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at an event organised by the Bangladesh Students Rights Council on June 1.

Nur faces charges under Sections 25, 29 and 31 of the DSA, which deal with the transmission of offensive and defamatory information.