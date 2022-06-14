Liberation War-based stories “Akashe Anek Mukh” launched

Badal Syed-written collection of Liberation War-based stories titled Akashe Anek Mukh was launched at a programme held at the Baatighar book shop at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, Banglamotor in the capital on recently.

Educationist and writer Professor Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal was present as chief guest at the program.Subarna’s owner Shahreen Haq, executive chairman of Pay it Forward Mohammad Wahid Hossain, Batighar owner Dipankar Das, Somoy Prakashan owner Farid Ahmed, Nahar Ferdousi and others were present at the programme.The program was moderated by Mr. Jamil Ahmed, TV Presenter & Director – Public Relations Office at North South University (NSU). The book has been published under the banner of Subarna.

Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said that his first book was published from Subarna, which was previously known as Mawla Brothers. He hoped that Akashe Anek Mukh will give readers a glimpse into the Liberation War.

Badal Syed said, ‘I believe that it is our duty to write more on 1971. I have very little memory of 1971 as I was between 4 and 5-year-old back then. Some of the stories in this book are written based on the incidents I witnessed back then. My elder brother was a freedom fighter and he inspired me to tell the stories of the Liberation War.’