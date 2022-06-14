Lights illuminate Padma Bridge, dignity of Bangladesh

The much anticipated Padma Bridge has come into being and dream of the nation has come true.

The bridge is set to the inaugurated on June 25.

Ahead of the inauguration, the authorities concerned have decorated the bridge with lights.

BSS adds:

lampposts installed on the 6.15 kilometer Padma Bridge were lit up all together for the very first time at 6:30 pm on Tuesday.

Padma Bridge project director Shafiqul Islam lit up the bridge by switching on 175-watt LED lights at all the 415 lampposts of the Padma Bridge on trial basis.

Later, sweets were distributed among local and foreign engineers.

Our Munshiganj correspondent reports: A festive mood prevailed among the jubilant people living on the both sides of river Padma on the occasion.

On Monday, all 207 lampposts installed in the Mawa point of the Padma Bridge were lit up all together at 5:30pm.

Earlier on June 4, 24 lampposts installed between the 14th and 19th pillar of the bridge were illuminated on trial basis.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the bridge on June 25. The bridge will be opened up for vehicles on June 26.