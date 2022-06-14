Modric gives Croatia victory in France

Luka Modric’s early penalty gave Croatia a 1-0 win over off-form France in Paris on Monday because the World Cup holders completed their June run of UEFA Nations League matches with no victory in 4 outings.

Veteran Croatia captain Modric stroked in his spot-kick after simply 5 minutes on the Stade de France, and the house aspect couldn’t discover an equaliser regardless of Kylian Mbappe returning to affix Karim Benzema within the beginning line-up, reports AFP.

France gained the earlier version of the Nations League final yr however they’ve managed simply two factors from their 4 outings this month, with house defeats in opposition to Denmark and now Croatia sandwiching attracts away to the Croats and in Austria.

Because of this, Les Bleus are backside of League A, Group 1, seven factors behind leaders Denmark who beat Austria 2-0 in Copenhagen on Monday with first-half targets by Jonas Wind and Andreas Skov Olsen.

Didier Deschamps’ staff could now have to win their final two group video games in September to keep away from being relegated to the much less glamorous League B.

These matches are additionally the one video games they’ve left earlier than they start their defence of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

This conflict was the most recent assembly between the perimeters who contested the 2018 World Cup last in Moscow, though Mbappe, Modric and Marcelo Brozovic have been the one gamers who began that day to line up at kick-off right here.

The house followers within the crowd of greater than 77,000 have been left surprised because the Israeli referee awarded the guests an early penalty when Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was adjudged to have fouled Josip Brekalo.

The evergreen Modric, again on the floor the place he gained the Champions League with Actual Madrid on the finish of final month, made no mistake with the ensuing penalty although France goalkeeper Mike Maignan bought a contact.

From then on it took the occasional burst of tempo by Mbappe to convey the group to life, though the closest France got here to scoring within the first half was when Christopher Nkunku blasted simply vast from vary.

Mbappe had come off injured in opposition to Denmark and so missed the attract Croatia earlier than rising from the bench to attain a late equaliser in Austria final weekend.

The Paris Saint-Germain ahead did his greatest to conjure a leveller right here as he got here shut twice early within the second half, and the hosts additionally had an attraction for a penalty dismissed when Lucas Digne went down within the space.

In the meantime Maignan was pressured to parry away a fantastic strike by substitute Lovro Majer on the different finish, however Croatia — with Modric as majestic as ever — noticed the sport out as goalkeeper Ivica Ivusic stopped Josip Sutalo scoring an own-goal.

The ultimate whistle was greeted by jeers and Deschamps will hope that France’s summer time hunch is just right down to fatigue amongst his gamers on the finish of a protracted marketing campaign, somewhat than an indication of what is perhaps to return later within the yr.