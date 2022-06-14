Outgoing Ambassador of Kuwait calls on Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has thanked the government of Kuwait for providing free vaccines and treatments to Bangladeshi expatriates living in Kuwait during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted that Bangladesh and Kuwait enjoy excellent bilateral relations in the fields of manpower, trade and commerce, defense and energy sectors.

Momen was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Kuwait Adel Mohammed AH Hayat when he paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (June 14).

He also mentioned that Kuwait can recruit more medical professionals including nurse, medical technicians from Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the Ambassador for his hard work and sincere efforts in the cause of strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Kuwait.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Foreign Minister for the cooperation and support he received during his tenure in Bangladesh.

He expressed hope that in the coming days, economic cooperation will be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of two countries.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Government of Kuwait for extending humanitarian support for Rohingyas.