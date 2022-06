Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to build a museum on the Padma Bridge site, said State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam.

“The Prime Minister plans to take a group photo with everyone from workers to secretaries and will display this at the museum,” the minister said this after Tuesday’s ECNEC meeting.

The museum will also display everything related to the Padma Bridge, he added.

The much-awaited Padma Bridge will be opened on June 25.