Cumilla City polls underway

Voters are exercising their franchise in the election to Cumilla City Corporation on Wednesday.

The voting began at 8am and will continue until 4pm without any break.

A total of 2,29,920 voters will exercise their voting right through EVM in 105 centres. There are 640 booths in 105 polling stations.

Five candidates are vying for the office of mayor.

It is the third election of the Cumilla City Corporation after its formation in 2011 while the first under the new Election Commission, which will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in its entirety.

Law enforcement agencies have mounted tight security measures to ensure peaceful holding of much talked-about polls, said superintendent of Cumilla Police Faruk Ahmed on Tuesday.

The whole city has been brought under security blanket, he said while speaking at a press briefing on law and order situation ahead of the polls at Language Movement Hero Drirendanath Datta Stadium.

The law enforcement agencies have done whatever is needed to ensure security and at least 75 check-posts were installed in the city, he said.

Over 3,600 members of law enforcement agencies have already been deployed in the field to maintain law and order, he added.

The last Cumilla city election was held on Mar 30, 2017. BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku was elected mayor for the second term.