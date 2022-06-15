Gazipur garment factory fire doused after 3 hrs

A fire that broke out at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur’s Chandoan Chourasta area on Wednesday morning, has now under control after three hours.

Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence deputy director Abdul Hamid confirmed the news at 10:30 am.

Five fire fighting units brought the blaze of ‘Apparel Plus Ltd’ under their control at 10:30 am after three hours of frantic efforts.

Md Abdur Rahman, a factory official, said the blaze originated at the cutting section on the third floor of seven-storey ‘Apparel Plus Ltd’ at 7:30 am and soon spread the whole floor.