Khaleda Zia shifted to cabin from CCU

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city was shifted to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on Wednesday.

The former prime minister was shifted to the cabin no 4219 on the 7th floor of the hospital from the CCU around 1:10 pm.

BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter.

On Saturday, doctors found three blockages inside the BNP chairperson’s heart through a coronary angiogram test.

She suffered a heart attack due to around a 95% blockage in her left side artery.

Later, doctors placed a stent there by removing the blockage.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital in the early hours of Saturday as she suddenly fell ill.

Khaleda, a former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

The 76-year-old was last admitted to Evercare on November 13 last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.