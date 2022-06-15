‘Pridesys IT Ltd’ preeminent IT firm in BD: CEO Monuwar

Monuwar Iqbal, the CEO and founder of Pridesys IT Ltd, has said that Pridesys IT is a preeminent IT Firm in Bangladesh that bestows secure, scalable, and demanding application systems and data access solutions.

‘The firm was established with overall experience in digital formation through business process automation, IT Governance, and management of projects both for national and International Clients’, he added.

Monuwar Iqbal said these in a programme in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He said, the firm has engrossed in Enterprise Recurce Planing (ERP) product development and successfully implemented its ERP products in the trading business, manufacturing industries like Garments or RMG, Healthcare Industries, Education Industries, Telecommunication, etc. Nowadays the firm has more than 150 skilled team members to work on the growth in ICT Sector, including Government Office Automation, RMG Automation, and Business Process Automation in the global market.

Pridesys provides the service with the slogan of “Innovate, Integrate and Differentiate” to help their client in every aspect of ERP solutions.

However, the firm is an IT-enabled service provider in the center and e-Commerce portals. However, the firms are working on developing a Pridesys ERP app to make the service more accessible and more flexible for their clients.