Zainul Bari new chairman of IDRA

Former secretary Mohammad Zainul Bari has been appointed as the new chairman of the Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority (IDRA), said the finance ministry in circular on Wednesday (June 15, 2022).

He has been appointed by the government on contractual basis for a three-year term.

Zainul Bari last served as the Planning Ministry secretary.

His appointment came after Dr M Mosharraf Hossain stepped down as the IRDA chairman on Tuesday.

Mosharraf resignation was accepted by the government instantly. As a result, the post of the chairman became vacant from Wednesday, said the Financial Institutions Division in a circular earlier.

He quitted citing ‘personal grounds’, said an official of the finance ministry, preferring anonymity.

Mosharraf could not be reached for comments.

The government made Mosharraf chairman of the IDRA in September 2020 for a three-year term. It means he quit nearly more than a year before his tenure comes to end.