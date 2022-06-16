19 films get Tk 12.15 crore as grants

Nineteen films that have been selected for receiving Tk 12.15 crore grants from the government for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Wednesday.

Ten films are receiving Tk 60 lakh each, four films Tk 65 lakh each and another four films Tk 70 lakh each.

The Information Ministry published the list of the films and the amount of grant though a circular on Wednesday.

A film directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury is getting the highest amount, which is Tk 75 lakh.

The films that are receiving the grants are—Joy Banglar Dhoni (Based on the 1971 Liberation War), Ekattor-Korotole Chinnomatha (Liberation War-based), Japito Jibon, Juddho Jibon, Banalata Sen, Otopor Rokeya, 1969, Bangabandhur Renu, Dodor Golpo, Bokul Kotha, Arji, Eito Jibon, Ahare Jibon, Ontorkhola, Bhashar Jonno Momotaz, Lal Shari, Bicharaloy, Maya and Muktir Chotogolpo.

Short films that are receiving the grants are—Ekti Bhorer Opekkhay (Film), Loknattya Proshongo O Dhamer Gaan (Documentary), Jol Toronger Gaan (Documentary), Athlete Sultana Kamal (Film), Bakita Itihash (Film) and Bamadesh (Film).