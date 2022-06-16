Anamul returns to Bangladesh team after 8 yrs

Right-hand batter Anamul Haque Bijoy returned to the Bangladesh team after eight years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said Wednesday.

He will be available to play Test from the second match of the two-match Test series between West Indies and Bangladesh which will begin on June 24 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – the same venue where Anamul played his last Test against the same team in 2014, reports UNB.

In his four-Test career, Anamul scored 73 runs with the best innings of 22 runs.

In the last edition of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, a 50-over format, Anamul scored more than 1100 runs at an average exceeding 81 with nine fifties and three centuries.

With this batting display, he became the first and only Bangladeshi batter to score 1000 or more runs in a List A event.

The batter was part of the limited-overs team when the squad was announced.

Also, a back injury of Yasir Ali Rabbi, which eventually ruled him out of the Test series, paved the way for Anamul.

The 29-year-old is among the batters who have scored 7000 or more runs in first-class cricket for Bangladesh, and he is the youngest among them. He has 7348 runs in first-class cricket, with 22 centuries and 37 fifties.

In the ongoing series in the West Indies, apart from the two-match Test series, Bangladesh will take on the hosts in a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series.

The first two T20s will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on July 2 and 3.

The third T20 and all three ODIs will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on July 10, 13 and 16.