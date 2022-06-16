Biden’s top medical adviser Dr Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Dr Anthony Fauci, the US scientist who became the country’s most visible symbol of the fight against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus.

He is continuing to work from home as he recovers from mild symptoms, said the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.

Dr Fauci, 81, who serves as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, tested positive during a rapid antigen test. The NIH said Fauci, who is vaccinated and double boosted, had not been in recent contact with Biden.

Fauci, who became the most recognisable public figure working to contain the virus in the early days of the pandemic, and was frequently vilified by conservatives opposed to public safety measures such as masks and vaccinations, now joins a growing number of Americans who have been the subject of breakthrough infections since the emergence of the Omicron variant last year.

While Fauci has become a household name since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been actively involved in the US response to every pandemic since 1984 and is the longstanding director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.