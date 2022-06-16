Flood worsens again in Sylhet

The water level of the rivers in Sylhet division is increasing due to the onrush of water from upstream and heavy showers. As a result, thousands of people are suffering, new areas flooded and the overall flood situation in the division deteriorated.

Flood waters from Surma River have flowed into houses and shops in Sylhet city on Thursday.

River water has entered the Kalighat and Mohajonpatti wholesale market. Businessmen of the two markets have expressed worries as river water entered their shops for the second time in a month. Flood water also entered Taltola, Jamtola, Sobhanighat, Terorton, Upasohor in the city.

Sufferings of the commuters have increased as roads of these areas have been inundated. Many people are leaving the city for safe and dry places.

The water level of all the rivers, including Kushiyara, Lobachhara and Sari rivers is rising alarmingly.

In addition to the city, at least 500 villages in the district are waterlogged. An emergency meeting of the district disaster management committee has been called to discuss about the ongoing flood situation.

According to Water Development Board, the water of the Surma River is flowing 0.28 cm above the danger level at Sylhet city point while 0.97 cm at Kanaighat.

In the last 24 hours, 45 mm of rain has fallen in the city while 115 mm in Kanaighat upazila. Meanwhile, Kushiyara River is flowing 0.32 cm above the danger level at Fenchuganj point and Sari River is flowing 47cm above the danger level.

It is feared that the water of Lobachhara and Dhalai rivers will exceed the danger level at any time.

Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of Water Development Board, Sylhet, said that the water of the rivers is gradually increasing due to the onrush of water from upstream and heavy showers.

“The overall flood situation is deteriorating. The weather forecast for the next 10 days says that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Sylhet.”

According to the meteorological department in Sylhet, heavy rains are likely from June 18 to 19. Besides, there is a possibility of rain in the remaining days.

Tahmilur Rahman, Gowainghat upazila nirbahi officer, said a large number of people have been marooned due to the second round of flood. The administration has prepared 42 shelters and initiative has been taken to take the marooned people to the shelters with the help of people’s representatives.

Meanwhile, Laxmiprashad East and West, Chatul, and low-lying areas of Kanaighat upazila have been inundated due to the flood water. Hundreds of people of border upazila Zakiganj have also been marooned.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet (general) Anwar Sadat said the local administration is monitoring the flood situation.

Concerned upazila nirbahi officers have been instructed to set up flood shelters in necessary places, he added.

In Sunamganj district water in Surma River was flowing 55 centimeters above the danger mark, while it was 213 centimeters above the danger mark at Chhatak point on Thursday morning.

Water Development Board has recorded 185mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours in the district. More than three lakh people have been marooned in the districts due to the flood for the second phase just after one month.

Several hundred houses, more than 200 educational institutions, and at least 100 fish enclosures went under water in recent days in Chhatak.

Berajpur, Noapara, Alampur, Bilpar, Dashghar, Krishnanagar, Anondonagar, Bagain, Lakshmipur, Gabindanagar and Mohonpur areas of the upazila are worst affected.

Chhatak Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamunur Rahman said ten shelters have been opened in Chhatak upazila for the flood victims. More than 150 families have already taken shelter at these shelters. The administration has been distributing relief materials among the flood victims.