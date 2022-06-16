Graft case probe report against Sinha on Aug 30

A Dhaka court on Thursday set August 30 for submitting the probe report in a graft case filed against former Chief Justice (CJ) Surendra Kumar Sinha for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth.

Today was fixed for submitting the probe report against Sinha.

As the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) failed to submit the report today, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh fixed the date afresh.

On October 10 in 2021, ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar filed the case against SK Sinha with the ACC’s integrated Dhaka district office-1 for allegedly amassing wealth of Taka 7.14 crore in his brother’s and relative’s names by misusing power and transferring the amount.

According to the case statement, SK Sinha during his tenure as the chief justice took a plot from Rajuk in Uttara Residential Area and by misusing power, he took another three-katha plot in his brother’s name in the Rajuk Purbachal Project.

He later elevated the three-katha plot to a five-katha, shifted the plot from Purbachal to Uttara Sector-4 and gave the power of attorney to one of his relatives.

The ACC in its probe found that the former chief justice paid Taka 75 lakh to Rajuk against this plot and raised a nine-floor apartment complex on it at a cost of Taka 6.31 crore.

The anti-graft body also said that no legal source of the money used in procuring the plot and developing the apartment complex were found.

On November last year, Sinha was sentenced to 11 years in prison in two separate cases for allegedly embezzling and laundering four crore Taka.