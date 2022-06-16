Primary teacher recruitment: Last phase results published

The third phase result of primary assistant teacher recruitment test have been published.

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) released the result on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 57,368 candidates from 32 districts have been selected for viva voce on the basis of results of the written test. The results can be found on the website www.dpe.gov.bd.

The date of viva voce will be announced later and published on the website.

The third phase written test was held in 32 districts on June 3. A total of 4,46,598 candidates attended in the examination.

Earlier, a total of 40,882 and 53,595 candidates passed in the first and second phases written test respectively.