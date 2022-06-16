Southern region won’t be neglected anymore for Padma Bridge: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the country’s southern region will no longer remain neglected after the opening of the much-awaited Padma Bridge on June 25 next.

“I think that the people of the southern region will have no more trouble….Their financial condition will improve. They will be able to lead a more improved life for the development of their socio-economic condition,” she said, reports UNB.

The premier said this while inaugurating the two newly constructed training and research institutes for the rural development -‘Palli Janopad’ in Rangpur and ‘Bangabandhu Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development Academy (BAPARD)’ at Kotalipara in Gopalganj- through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The southern region has always been neglected, but it would not remain ignored anymore as the Padma Bridge would help develop industries there, she said, adding that her government has already brought the area under the electricity network and is improving internal road connectivity further there.