Army deployed in Sylhet-Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people

Members of Bangladesh Army have been deployed in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts to rescue people trapped by the floods.

Sylhet deputy commissioner Mojibur Rahman confirmed the matter on Friday morning.

He said some rescue boats are coming from Dhaka. After that, the army will conduct rescue operations in the districts.

Rising of water level of the rivers in Sylhet division due to the onrush of water from upstream and heavy showers left about a million of people marooned.

New areas are being flooded and the overall flood situation in the division deteriorated.

Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj, Jaintiapur, and Sadar upazilas of Sylhet district are the most affected along with some parts of Sylhet city that lies beside the Surma river.

The low-lying areas of Sunamganj district including Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Sunamganj Sadar, Bishwambarpur and Tahirpur upazilas have been heavily flooded along with almost all areas in Sunamganj town.

Around 10,000 people took refuge in temporary flood shelters which have been opened up in primary schools.

Road communications with Chhatak and Tahirpur upazilas with the district headquarters have been snapped since Wednesday.