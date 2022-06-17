Bangladesh sees rising trend in Covid-19 infection

Bangladesh reported zero Covid-19 death in the past 24 hours ending at 6:00pm on Friday (June 17, 2022), while 433 coronavirus positive cases were detected in the country during the period.

“Bangladesh reported 6.27 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 6,905 samples were tested in the last 24 hours…the country logged more than 5 per cent positivity rate of the deadly virus for two straight days after nearly three and a half months,” the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 385, while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,131 people and infected 19,55,427 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,05,711 after another 93 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.46 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,131 fatalities, 12,801 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,863 in Chattogram, 2,142 in Rajshahi, 3,718 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,328 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.