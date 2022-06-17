Hasina send 1 metric ton mango to President and Prime Minister of India as gift

This is the peak season of Mango in Bangladesh. In continuation of pasts, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina sent one metric ton of ‘Amrapali’ Mango as a gift to Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The mangos were sent to the residents of His Excellency President and Honorable Prime Minister of India through diplomatic channel Friday (June 17), said the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India.

It may be mentioned that Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina had also sent mango as a gift to His Excellency President and Honorable Prime Minister of India along with Chief Minister of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam last year.

The relationship between Bangladesh and India has rendered a new height and the “Mango & Hilsa diplomacy” is making the ties more gratifying.