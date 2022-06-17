Nasrul Hamid’s prompt alert on temporary power disconnection in Sunamganj

The electricity supply to Sunamganj district and its adjacent area has been disconnected to avoid accidents as Chhatak and Sunamganj grid substations went under flood water.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience incurred by people due to the natural disaster, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid wrote from his verified Facebook account that the electricity supply would be restored as soon as the flood situation improves.

He also hinted about a possible power disconnection in Sylhet region since the switchyard of Kumargaon grid substation has also been flooded.