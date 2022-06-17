Ready to go just as fast as Bangladesh: Haas

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has laid emphasis on advancing the relations between Bangladesh and the United States taking advantage of the opportunities and addressing the challenges through joint efforts.

“We’re ready to go just as fast as Bangladesh is in advancing the partnership,” said Ambassador Haas.

He discussed U.S.-Bangladesh bilateral relations, including democracy, human rights, elections, trade, and people-to-people ties in their inaugural episode of AmTalk premied on its Facebook page on Friday evening.