Sunamganj, many parts of Sylhet experiencing power outage

Sunamganj Correspondent : People in ‍Sunamganj district and many parts of Sylhet district are experiencing a power outage following heavy floods due to the onrush water from upstream and heavy shower.

At least 1.8 lakh consumers are disconnected from electricity in different areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj, Sylhet Divisional Power Development Board office said on Friday.

As Chhatak and Sunamganj grid substations went under flood water, the electricity supply to Sunamganj district and its adjacent area has been disconnected to avoid accidents.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience incurred by people due to the natural disaster, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid wrote from his verified facebook account that the electricity supply would be restored as soon as the flood situation improves.

On the other hand, Kumargaon 132/33 KV grid substation, which supplies electricity to the whole of Sylhet, is about to be shut down as water entered the switchyard, said the substation engineer Suranjit Singh.

“It will not take long for water to enter the control room if it keeps raining like this. This grid substation must be shut down if water enters the control room. As a results, it will cut off power throughout Sylhet,” he added.

Rising of water level of the rivers in Sylhet division due to the onrush water from upstream and heavy showers left about a million of people marooned.

New areas are being flooded and the overall flood situation in the division deteriorated.

Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj, Jaintiapur, and Sadar upazilas of Sylhet district are the most affected along with some parts of Sylhet city that lies beside the Surma river.

The low-lying areas of Sunamganj district including Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Sunamganj Sadar, Bishwambarpur and Tahirpur upazilas have been heavily flooded along with almost all areas in Sunamganj town.

Around 10,000 people took refuge in temporary flood shelters which have been opened up in primary schools.

Road communications with Chhatak and Tahirpur upazilas with the district headquarters have been snapped since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed till June 25 as the flood situation has worsened.

Besides, members of Bangladesh Army have been deployed in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts to rescue the flood-trapped people and tackle the situation.