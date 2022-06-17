SUST closed till June 25 as flood situation worsened

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed till June 25 after the flood situation worsened in Sylhet.

Considering the sufferings of teachers, students, and employees of the university, the authorities called an emergency syndicate meeting on Friday morning and took the decision, said SUST treasurer Dr. Md Anwarul Islam.

He said many places of the university have been inundated due to heavy showers and the onrush water from upstream.

The overall flood situation in Sylhet division has worsened as water level of the rivers crossed the danger level owing to onrush water from upstream and heavy shower for the last several days.

Members of Bangladesh Army have been deployed in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts to rescue the flood-trapped people and tackle the situation.