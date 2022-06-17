US condemns BJP members’ derogatory remarks about Prophet

The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has condemned the offensive comments about Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, AFP reports.

“We regularly engage with the Indian government at senior levels on human rights concerns including freedom of religion or belief and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights,” he said.

Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, on May 26 made televised remarks about Prophet Muhammad that have triggered demonstrations across the Islamic world.

The remarks set off diplomatic protests in wealthy Arab states that usually enjoy close relations with India. In Bangladesh, protesters have demanded a formal condemnation from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of India.

In damage-control mode, the BJP suspended Ms Sharma as well as Naveen Kumar Jindal, another figure in the party who was accused of inflammatory tweets about the Prophet Mohammed.