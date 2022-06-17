“We should Eat at the same time every day to set our biological clock”: Somya Luhadia

Nutrition expert Somya Luhadia says that Our body doesn’t understand the clock, it understands our actions at a particular time which means if we recurrently eat at 7:00 pm it will set a biological clock for itself & we will feel hungry at the same time every day as we have trained our mind & body to develop this habit.

Along with setting up a biological clock, we need to give time to ourselves to understand & get signals sent by the brain to make decisions.

These decisions need awareness, awareness of ourselves & our requirements. Being invested at the moment completely helps in getting a proper understanding of our needs. Giving food its time & attention helps get better with awareness.

Having provided consultations to more than a lakh women now, Somya Says, the hardest part is to enjoy & build a relationship with food & maintain it for the longest time.

The one who develops the habit of eating at the same time every day without getting distracted gets the best results when it comes to weight loss, healing, diabetes & PCOS.

“Many of my clients were able to achieve their fitness goals by just setting up the right biological clock for themselves”, says Somya.

Luhadia has been training more than 1 lac women through her social media with over a million subscribers & followers on her YouTube channel & Instagram page.

She has been presented a Shakhsiyat award by the governor of Odisha for her contribution to health motivation and has also been recognised as the best health & fitness influencer by the world influencer & blogger award, and also Nominated as the best health & fitness influencer by cosmopolitan & exhibit magazine.