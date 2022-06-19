Flood water to recede from Tuesday: Enamur

The water level in flood-hit areas of the country would start receding from next Tuesday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman has said.

He said the flood situation in Sylhet has improved a bit, but the situation has deteriorated in Habiganj and Moulvibazar districts.

The state minister said this while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Enamur Rahman said, “Eighty upazilas in 12 districts of the country are currently flooded. Of the upazilas, six are flooded newly. In addition, two deaths have been reported. An SSC examinee drowned in the flood water while another elderly man died from electrocution.”

He said, “The flood situation in Sylhet has slightly improved. However, it remains unchanged in Sunamganj. At the same time Habiganj and Moulvibazar have deteriorated.”

There is a possibility of rain until Monday, according to Meteorological Department and Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said

“The water would start receding from Tuesday. Although the flood situation in the north has improved during this time, it may deteriorate downstream.