Meghalaya highways cut off; 42 dead in Assam floods

The already bad Monsoon situation in the northeast is deteriorating further, as intense rains pound the region and death toll in the Northeastern states stood at 14 (9 in Assam and 5 in Meghalaya) yesterday. As of Sunday, the death toll in Assam alone is reported to be at 42.

At least five lakh people have been affected in neighbouring Meghalaya, where two major national highways remain cut off due to heavy damage due to landslides.

The state government of Meghalaya has appointed four committees to investigate the state’s four regions. A cabinet minister chairs each committee.

After parts of the highway collapsed and were swept away, the National Highway 6 has been blocked. Tripura, southern Assam, Mizoram, and parts of Meghalaya rely on this route for ferrying essentials, foodgrains and transport fuel besides passengers.

Agartala, Tripura’s capital, has reported a massive flash flood as the city has received 145 mm rainfall in just six hours. Apart from Tripura, Meghalaya’s Mawsynram and Cherrapunji have received record rainfall since 1940, according to officials.

Over 10,000 people have been rendered homeless in Tripura due to inundation caused by incessant rainfall since Friday but there is no report of any human casualty, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

The Tripura government has urged the centre to sent essential supplies via Bangladesh as the road link to the state are cut off due to landslides.

At least 30 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 32 districts of the state. Over 4,000 villages have been affected, officials said. Lower Assam has been one of the worst-hit with five major rivers flowing above danger level. At least 43,000 hectares of cropland are underwater.

Moreover, several embankments, culverts and roads have also been damaged.