PM Sheikh Hasina to visit flood-hit Sylhet Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Sylhet on Tuesday to see the flood-affected people.
A competent source at Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the premier will go to Sylhet on that day by a helicopter.
Sources said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will see the flood situation and convey sympathy to people affected by flood. Besides, the premier will take part in the programme of the Ministry of Relief and Disaster.
Meanwhile, Secretariat sources confirmed that State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Enamur Rahman is going to Sylhet on Monday. He will also stay there till Tuesday.