PM’s press secretary gets another 2-year extension

Ihsanul Karim has got another two-year extension as Press Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

It said the service contract of Ihsanul Karim has been extended by two years from June 18, 2022 or the date of his re-joining, reports UNB.

Ihsanul Karim, former press secretary to the President, was first appointed as the Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on June 15, 2015 and then he got three-year extension on June 16, 2016 and June 18, 2019.

Earlier, he was the Managing Director and the Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).