Roads in Sylhet, Sunamganj cut down to recede flood water

Some roads in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been cut down to recede flood water, said local government minister Tajul Islam.

“Mayor informed that some roads in the flood-affected areas have been cut down to recede the water. If needed, more roads will be cut down,” the minister told these to media at Secretariat on Sunday.

About flood warning in the capital, the minister said, “There are warnings of flooding. But no organisation has yet to predict what will happen or how widespread the floods will be.