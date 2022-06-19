Traders fear huge losses for keeping shops closed after 8pm everyday

In the wake of the government’s decision to keep the shops, markets, shopping malls and kitchen markets closed everyday after 8:00pm across the country, traders have become very worried.

They feel that their survival will be very difficult if they are forced to keep their businesses closed after 8:00pm every day.

They also called upon the government to postpone the decision till Eid-ul-Adha.

Representatives of different trader bodies made the call at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Local Garments at the FBCCI.

They said that businesses were deprived of the full-scale festival centric sale due to the 2-year long Covid-19 pandemic and incurred huge losses.

They said businesses had managed to remain on their feet the help of timely incentive packages, and now are working relentlessly to revive the economy.

They apprehended that if the sales close after 8:00pm, the process of revival will stumble.

FBCCI senior Vice-President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu in response to the demands of traders, called for postponing the government decision till Eid-ul-Adha.

“The office goers prefer to visit malls after evening; therefore, the instruction will discourage them for shopping, which would put the millions of small and medium entrepreneurs into further loss,” the FBCCI senior vice president said.

The committee members also called for initiatives to set up a garment village for the manufacturers who produce clothing for the domestic market.

They said that garment manufacturers have to procure raw materials from different places and re-package and sell them in the wholesale market which accumulates a huge cost.

A dedicated garment village will ease the business process and reduce the cost and also facilitate buyers to afford clothing at a cheaper price.

Acquiescing with the demands of the businessmen, vice-president MA Momen assured that FBCCI would take initiatives to discuss with the concerned ministry in this regard.

“Traders will face additional challenges after LDC graduation in 2026. Hence, the local sector needs to be made stronger,” he suggested.

While chairing the meeting, Committee chairman and president of Bangladesh Avhantarin Poshak Prostutkarak Malik Samity Md. Alauddin Manik said they meet the huge domestic demand and thus help reduce import cost. The sector would further flourish if it gets bank loans.

Director-in-Charge of the Committee Abu Motaleb complains that the tax-officials start harassing businessmen in the name of collecting revenue. He calls for bring an end to harassment.

FBCCI director Shafiqul Islam Vorosha and Hafez Harun also spoke at the meeting.

Co-Chairmen Haji MH Mostofa, Md. Abul Khair, Md. Sarwar Uddin Khan, Haji Md. Tipu Sultan, Md. Kefayetullah Twinkle and Junayed Ibna Ali were also present.