Train communication on Dhaka-Sylhet route resumes

Train services on the Dhaka-Sylhet route resumed on Sunday as the flood water has started receding at the station.

The train movement started at about 12:55 pm on the route, Railway divisional transport officer Khairul Kabir confirmed.

“The flood water on Dhaka-Sylhet railway is receding slightly. So, three lines used for Dhaka-Sylhet train communication have become usable,” he said.

‘Parabat Express’ train from Dhaka reached Sylhet station. It will left for Dhaka at 3:45 pm, said Sylhet railway manager Md Nurul Islam.

The train communication was suspended on Saturday as flood water entered into the rail station.