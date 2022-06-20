17 die as lightning strikes in India’s Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 17 persons in lightning and thunderstorm related incidents in the State of India.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh has also been announced for the next of the kin of each deceased.

Bhagalpur district has reported the maximum number of six deaths, followed by Vaishali (three), Banka and Khagaria (two each) and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa (one each).