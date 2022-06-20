Abdul Muhith made Bangladesh envoy to UN

The government has appointed Muhammad Abdul Muhith as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations (UN) in New York.

Muhith belongs to the 11th batch of BCS (FA) cadre and he will replace Rabab Fatima, a foreign ministry press release said on Monday.

Muhith, a career diplomat, is currently serving as the Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other International Organizations in Vienna, with concurrent accreditation as Ambassador to Hungary, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Prior to that, he served as the Bangladesh Ambassador to Denmark and was concurrently accredited to Estonia and Iceland.

In his diplomatic career, Muhith has served in Bangladesh Missions in Kuwait, Rome, Doha, Washington DC as well as in the Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and in the Ministry in different capacities.

He obtained BSS and MSS degrees in Sociology from the University of Dhaka.